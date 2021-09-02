U.S. administers 372.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 372,116,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 445,672,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 371,280,129 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 1 out of the 443,741,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 205,911,640 people had received at least one dose, while 174,973,937 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 1.15 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.