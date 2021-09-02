Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 372.1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 372,116,617 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 445,672,595 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 371,280,129 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 1 out of the 443,741,705 doses delivered.

The agency said 205,911,640 people had received at least one dose, while 174,973,937 people are fully vaccinated, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 1.15 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:01 PM UTC

Republican Cheney to be vice chair of U.S. House panel on Jan. 6 attack

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chair of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, an appointment likely to draw the ire of some of her fellow Republicans.

United States
Biden enlists White House counsel to fight Texas abortion law
United States
Sept. 11 victims' families push U.S. watchdog to investigate FBI's 'lost' evidence
United States
U.S. House to vote on abortion bill, faces tough path in Senate
United States
Plea hearing scheduled for 'QAnon Shaman' facing Jan. 6 riot charges