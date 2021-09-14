Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 381.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

A child gets his second dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Philadelphia Zoo in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Wisniewski

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 381,453,265 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 458,771,465 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 380,831,725 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday .

The agency said 209,982,936 people had received at least one dose while 179,289,983 people are fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 1.86 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

