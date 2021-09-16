Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 383 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Marla Brandon-Stewart receives a second coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The United States has administered 383,038,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 462,384,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 382,294,795 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 15 out of 461,117,525 doses delivered.

The agency said 210,700,361 people had received at least one dose while 180,086,143 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Over 1.9 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:05 PM UTC

U.S. judge blocks expulsions of migrant families under Trump-era order

A U.S. district judge on Thursday blocked the expulsion of migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border under an order put in place by former President Donald Trump's administration early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

United States
Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency - Reuters/Ipsos poll
United States
Chauvin, convicted in Floyd's murder, pleads not guilty to violating teen's rights
United States
Judge won't ease release conditions for salon owner facing Jan. 6 riot charges
United States
Pelosi predicts 'what's his name' would fail in a 2024 White House run