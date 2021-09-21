Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 386.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

OSU senior Connor Zoul receives his second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 386,780,816 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 467,249,715 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 386,237,881 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 20.

The agency said 212,255,202 people had received at least one dose while 182,012,343 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 2.24 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:19 PM UTC

Splits among Democrats plague effort to pass Biden's domestic agenda

Divisions between progressives and moderates are bedeviling U.S. Democrats as they struggle to advance President Joe Biden's agenda, with the fate of the $3.5 trillion social spending legislation they hope to pass hanging in the balance.

United States
U.S. House Democrats advance abortion rights bill, Senate passage unlikely
United States
U.S. House Democrats set vote on debt limit, Republicans defiant
United States
Military aid for Israel removed from U.S. bill to fund government
United States
Body found in Wyoming identified as missing Gabby Petito