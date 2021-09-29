U.S. administers 391.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 391,152,574 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday morning and distributed 472,646,105 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The number of doses administered is up from 390,664,923 vaccine doses as reported on Monday, the CDC said.

The agency said 213,752,856 people had received at least one dose, while 185,265,610 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N),(22UAy.DE), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

More than 3.40 million people in the United States have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when authorities authorized a third dose for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

