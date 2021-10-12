Skip to main content

U.S. administers 403.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Cal State Dominguez Hills student Yomaria De Santiago, 35, receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Carson, Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 403,576,826 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 488,178,975 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 401,819,240 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct.9 out of 487,277,035 doses delivered.

The agency said 217,403,897 people had received at least one dose while 187,714,829 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 8.55 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

