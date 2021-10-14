U.S. administers 405.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A student receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on the campus of the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Karen Pulfer Focht/File Photo

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 405,444,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 490,951,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 404,371,247 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 13 out of 489,254,145 doses delivered.

The agency said 217,953,275 people had received at least one dose while 188,281,747 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Over 9.3 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

