United States

U.S. administers 408.8 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A syringe is filled with a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up community vaccination center at the Gateway World Christian Center in Valley Stream, New York, U.S., February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 408,797,942 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 494,655,075 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The figures are up from the 408,265,959 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 17.

The agency said 218,973,123 people had received at least one dose while 189,292,559 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 10.7 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

