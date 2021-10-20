Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers 410.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A healthcare worker prepares doses of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine following Republican Governor Greg Abbott's ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers, at Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 410,189,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 496,915,265 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 409,438,987 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 19 out of 495,844,635 doses delivered.

The agency said 219,381,466 people had received at least one dose while 189,709,710 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 11.2 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

