U.S. administers 477.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Syringes filled with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on table during vaccine clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 477,433,765 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 588,422,575 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 475,728,399 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday, out of 586,471,075 doses delivered.

The agency said 237,468,725 people had received at least one dose, while 200,717,387 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 49.9 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.