U.S. administers 485.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Family medicine doctor Chris Percy of the Northern Navajo Medical Center applies a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to Nathan Blackwater, 37, at a vaccination site in Shiprock, New Mexico, U.S., December 12, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 485,359,746 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 484,190,896 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday.

The agency said 239,274,656 people had received at least one dose, while 202,246,698 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 54.4 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.