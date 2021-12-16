U.S. administers 488.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A healthcare worker draws a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from a vial at a free drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic for people 70 and older and their spouse or partner, run by the Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe in Sequim, Washington, U.S. January 23, 2021. TREUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 488,296,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 599,876,215 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 486,574,475 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 597,270,245 doses delivered.

The agency said 239,975,167 people had received at least one dose, while 202,845,886 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (22UAy.DE), (PFE.N) as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 56.1 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

