U.S. administers 490 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A nurses fills up syringes for patients as they receive their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccination during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 490,030,849 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 602,523,315 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

Those figures are up from the 488,296,089 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 599,876,215 doses delivered.

The agency said 240,321,022 people had received at least one dose, while 203,159,327 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (22UAy.DE), (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 57.1 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.