U.S. administers 495 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A man takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at pop-up testing site in New York City, U.S., December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 495,101,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 605,236,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 493,632,529 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Saturday out of 605,954,475 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,571,084 people had received at least one dose while 203,926,479 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET (1100 GMT) on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 60 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

