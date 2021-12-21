U.S. administers 497.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A patient receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine boosters at the North Oakland Health Center in Pontiac, Michigan, U.S., December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 497,375,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 606,309,295 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The agency said 241,132,288 people had received at least one dose while 204,578,725 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

More than 62 million people have received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

