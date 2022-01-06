U.S. administers 515.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A Los Angeles County Department of Public Health worker administers a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to an airport employee at a pop-up clinic at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport, California, U.S. December 22, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

Jan 6 - The United States has administered 515.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 632.6 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 513.8 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Wednesday out of 618.1 million doses delivered.

The agency said 245.7 million people had received at least one dose, while 207 million people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 73 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

