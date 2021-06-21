Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers more than 318 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Syringes with the Pfizer vaccine are prepared for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic aimed at youths ages 12 or older at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

June 21 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 318,576,441 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 317,966,408 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 20.

The agency said 177,342,954 people had received at least one dose while 150,046,006 people are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

