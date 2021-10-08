Skip to main content

U.S. administers more than 400 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OSU student Ashlyn Gerlach of Saint Henry, Ohio, receives her second dose of the Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a clinic at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse/File Photo

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 400,669,422 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 485,713,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 399,552,444 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday out of 482,326,275 doses delivered.

The agency said 216,573,911 people had received at least one dose, while 186,917,921 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Roughly 7.3 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

