Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. administers nearly 264.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reuters
1 minute read

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during the opening of the MTA?s public vaccination program where rail customers who receive vaccinations also receive free rail passes at Grand Central Station Terminal train station in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The United States has administered 264,680,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 337,089,765 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 263,132,561 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 11 out of 334,081,065 doses delivered.

The agency said 153,986,312 people had received at least one dose, while 117,647,439 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine, as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 5:19 PM UTCCheney ousted by U.S. House Republicans, but will seek re-election

House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday ejected Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks as punishment for repudiating former U.S. President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, but she remained defiant and made plans to seek re-election to Congress.

United StatesRepublicans tell Biden tax hikes are a non-starter in recovery plan
United StatesMinnesota judge finds aggravating factors in George Floyd murder
United StatesWhite supremacist groups pose rising U.S. threat, Garland says
United StatesCongresswoman says Trump administration botched Capitol riot preparations