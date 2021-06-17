U.S. administers nearly 315 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

June 17 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 314,969,386 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 377,215,060 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 312,915,170 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 16 out of 375,186,675 doses delivered.

The agency said 175,867,860 people had received at least one dose, while 147,758,585 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru

