U.S. administers nearly 329 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

July 2 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 328,809,470 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 382,636,520 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 328,152,304 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 1 out of 382,283,990 doses delivered.

The agency said 181,650,678 people had received at least one dose, while 156,255,896 people had been fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.