Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers nearly 330 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

The United States has administered 329,970,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 383,067,560 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

Those figures are up from the 328,809,470 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 2 out of 382,636,520 doses delivered.

The agency said 182,109,860 people had received at least one dose while 156,982,549 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:42 PM UTCDemolition of collapsed Miami condo could happen as soon as Sunday

The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

United StatesDisunion haunts U.S. on its 245th birthday
United StatesBragg looks likely to win Manhattan prosecutor race after rival concedes
United States'What was the point?' Afghans rue decades of war as U.S. quits Bagram
United StatesBiden celebrates new citizens as U.S. launches naturalization effort