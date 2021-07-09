Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers nearly 333 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 9 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 332,966,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Friday morning and distributed 386,058,070 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 332,345,797 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 8 out of 385,495,790 doses delivered.

The agency said 183,542,871 people had received at least one dose while 158,629,431 people were fully vaccinated as of Friday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Friday.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

