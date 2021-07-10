Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers nearly 333.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

1 minute read

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier/File Photo

July 10 (Reuters) - The United States had administered 333,565,404 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 386,985,420 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on its website.

The figures were up from the 332,966,409 doses the CDC said had been administered by Friday out of 386,058,070 doses delivered.

The Atlanta-based agency said 183,836,917 people had received at least one dose while 158,954,417 people were fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

The CDC tally counted two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Saturday.

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

