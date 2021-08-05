Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. administers nearly 349 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

People wait in line to be inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination site at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center in Arlington, Texas, U.S. February 12, 2021. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 348,966,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 403,047,945 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 348,102,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 4, out of 402,010,455 doses delivered.

The agency said 193,199,353 people had received at least one dose, while 165,637,566 people were fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

