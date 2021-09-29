Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers nearly 392 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

Myrna Warrington, 72, receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination from nurse Stephanie Ciancio at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee county, Wisconsin, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lauren Justice

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 391,992,662 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 473,954,085 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 391,152,574 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 472,646,105 doses delivered.

The agency said 214,043,376 people had received at least one dose while 185,537,265 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 3.68 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

