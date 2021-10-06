Skip to main content

United States

U.S. administers over 398 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

1 minute read

A patient receives their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine booster during a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination clinic in Southfield, Michigan, U.S., September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 398,675,414 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 480,427,985 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 397,718,055 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Tuesday out of 479,356,915 doses delivered.

The agency said 216,012,495 people had received at least one dose while 186,385,751 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

Roughly 6.4 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:56 PM UTC

Biden chides 'dangerous' Republicans in CEO meeting as debt limit chaos looms

U.S. President Joe Biden piled the pressure on congressional Republicans to vote for a debt ceiling increase in a meeting with bank and business leaders at the White House on Wednesday, saying their opposition would take America "right to the brink."

United States
U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects
United States
Shooting suspect in custody after fight at Texas school injures four
United States
U.S. Supreme Court justices ask why a Guantanamo detainee cannot testify
United States
U.S. Senate appears near temporary truce in debt-ceiling standoff