U.S. to advise COVID-19 booster shots 8 months after vaccination - NYT

A large vaccination site is shown as people with preexisting health conditions are granted access to a vaccination during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Inglewood, California, U.S., March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has decided that most Americans should get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing two administration officials familiar with the discussions.

Officials are planning to announce the administration's decision as early as this week, NYT said, adding that it could begin offering the extra shots as early as mid-September.

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

