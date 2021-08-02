Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. advises against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, U.S. Virgin Islands

People lay on sunbeds at the Tropicana beach bar in Paradise beach on the island of Mykonos, Greece, July 18, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned on Monday against travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran, the U.S. Virgin Islands and other destinations because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those places.

Other locations being raised to the CDC's "Level 4: Avoid Travel" include Libya, Kazakhstan, Andorra, Saint Barthelemy, Lesotho, Martinique, Malta, the Isle of Man and Curacao, the CDC said.

Similarly, the State Department on Monday raised its advisories to "Level 4 – Do Not  Travel" for destinations including Curacao, the French West Indies, Greece, Ireland, Kazakhstan and the Marshall Islands.

In early April, the State Department listed 34 countries as "Level Four: Do Not Travel," and then added more than 100 countries to better align with CDC ratings.

After taking many countries off its highest warning level since June, the United States has been adding more countries back because of rising COVID-19 cases. It currently lists about 90 at the highest warning level.

