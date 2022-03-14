U.S. agency issues more than 900 civil fines against maskless passengers

Airline passengers walk inside the Tampa International Airport as airports around the country are awaiting for Verizon and AT&T to rollout their 5G technology, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., January 19, 2022. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has proposed more than 900 civil penalty fines and 2,700 warning notices against maskless passengers since February 2021, a government report issued Monday said.

In late October, TSA said it had proposed $85,990 fines for 190 mask violators and issued warnings to more than 2,200. TSA said last week it was extending COVID-19 mask requirements at airports and on airplanes through April 18.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.