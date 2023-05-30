US agency says 8.3 million homes, businesses lack access to high-speed broadband

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C.
Signage is seen at the headquarters of the Federal Communications Commission in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - More than 8.3 million U.S. homes and businesses lack access to high-speed broadband internet, the Federal Communications Commission said Tuesday.

The FCC said after revising a national broadband access map it has increased its estimates of homes and businesses without access by nearly 330,000 locations. Congress has approved $42.45 billion in grants for states and territories to expand broadband infrastructure to areas without access.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next