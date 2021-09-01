Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. airline passengers screened falls to lowest level since May

Travelers walk through a pick-up area in the arrivals section at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Washington, U.S. April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 1.345 million airline passengers on Tuesday, the lowest daily number since May 11 amid the spike in U.S. COVID-19 cases.

TSA said Tuesday's figure was down about 33% over the same day in 2019 when 2.04 million traveled. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N) warned that the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 had hit bookings and increased cancellations.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

