Passengers check in for a Southwest Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, U.S., October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. airlines carried 58.4 million passengers in September, which remains down 20% over pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday.

The figures were more than twice the 25. 1 million passengers carried in September 2020 but still down from the 72.6 million in September 2019. The figures cover the 20 largest U.S. airlines.

Reporting by David Shepardson

