The logo of Seaboard Foods hog processing plant is seen in Guymon, Oklahoma, U.S., May 13, 2020. Picture taken May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Hay/File Photo

CHICAGO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that some pork plants can apply to operate faster processing-line speeds under a one-year trial, after a federal judge ended a Trump-era rule that removed line speed limits in March. Reporting by Tom Polansek