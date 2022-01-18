U.S. to announce plan to distribute for free high-quality masks -Politico

Nurses at Montefiore Medical Center Moses Division hospital hold a protest demanding N95 masks and other critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to handle patients during the outbreak coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce a plan on Wednesday to distribute hundreds of millions of free, high-quality masks through pharmacies and community sites, Politico reported late on Tuesday.

The masks will be N95s that are sourced from the government's Strategic National Stockpile, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

