Skip to main content

United States

U.S. antitrust official says competition in labor markets a top concern

2 minute read
1/2

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's acting head of its Antitrust Division said on Friday that labor markets were a top priority for enforcement efforts, indicating a shift toward issues set by the White House's executive order on competition.

While antitrust enforcers have brought labor antitrust cases in the past, and the Trump Administration's Justice Department brought one against a no-poach agreement between rail equipment suppliers in 2018, they are rare.

"The division has become increasingly alert to and concerned by business conduct and transactions that harm competition for working people," said Richard Powers, acting head of the division, in a conference in New York.

Powers added that the coronavirus pandemic made the focus on labor even more critical. "If it was important for enforcers to protect competition in labor markets decades ago, and I believe that it was, it is essential now," he said.

He called any violation of antitrust law to hold down wages "just as irredeemable as agreements to fix product prices and allocate markets, conduct that the division has prosecuted for over 100 years." Powers added that the division was investing "substantial time and resources" in labor markets.

Two of the most common targets of criticism in labor markets are no-poach agreements, in which companies agree not to hire each others' workers, and non-compete agreements, in which workers sign contracts pledging not to leave to work for a rival.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:47 PM UTC

California to require COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren, governor says

California will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as early as next January, once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves innoculations for their age groups, Governor Gavin Newsom said Friday.

United States
Biden administration asks judge to halt strict Texas abortion law
United States
Pharmacy chains face first trial in U.S. opioid litigation, judge urges settlement
United States
In political crosshairs, U.S. Supreme Court weighs abortion and guns
United States
Factbox: Abortion, gun rights, religion on agenda for U.S. Supreme Court