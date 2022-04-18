1 minute read
U.S. Army chief tests positive for COVID-19- spokesperson
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Army Chief General James McConville tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing very mild symptoms, a spokesperson said on Monday.
McConville tested positive on Sunday, is fully vaccinated and is working remotely, the spokesperson added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Idrees Ali
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.