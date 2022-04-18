U.S. Army chief tests positive for COVID-19- spokesperson

U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James McConville testifies before the House Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Army Chief General James McConville tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing very mild symptoms, a spokesperson said on Monday.

McConville tested positive on Sunday, is fully vaccinated and is working remotely, the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Idrees Ali

