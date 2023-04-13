U.S. arrests Jack Teixeira in connection with classified defense information leak















WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The United States arrested Air National Guard employee Jack Teixeira on Thursday in connection with transmission of classified defense information, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

"FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident," Garland said at a brief statement at the Justice Department.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu











