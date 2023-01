[1/2] Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri















WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge on Friday to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for allegedly flouting a judge's ruling banning him from working in the pharmaceutical industry, according to a court filing.

Reporting by Diane Bartz











