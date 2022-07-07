U.S. athlete's guilty plea will not impact release talks with Russia, White House says

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained in March at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia July 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - A guilty plea by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was detained in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport with vape cartridges containing hashish oil, will not impact negotiations to bring her home, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

The move also will not impact talks with Moscow to secure the release of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia and accused of spying, Jean-Pierre added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.