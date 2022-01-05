U.S. attorney general to discuss investigation into Capitol attack

A riot police officer stands guard during a rally in support of defendants being prosecuted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday is set to discuss the Justice Department's investigation into the deadly Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters a day before the one-year anniversary of the violence.

The department, headed by Garland, has charged more than 725 people with crimes arising from the riot ranging from disorderly conduct to assaulting police to conspiracy. Of those people, about 165 have pleaded guilty and at least 70 have been sentenced.

Garland, the top U.S. law enforcement official, is not expected to speak in detail about specific charges or identify new suspects during his speech, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (1930 GMT).

"The attorney general will also reaffirm the department's unwavering commitment to defend Americans and American democracy from violence and threats of violence," a department official said on Monday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to derail the formal congressional certification of his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden.

High-profile criminal cases brought so far include several against members or associates of far-right groups such as the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters.

A Democratic-led House of Representatives select committee separately is investigating the attack. Steve Bannon, Trump's former White House chief strategist, has been charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to appear for a deposition and refusing to produce documents sought by the House committee.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone

