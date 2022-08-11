1 minute read
U.S. Attorney General Garland to make statement on Thursday
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will make a statement to the media on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET (1830 GMT), the Justice Department said in a statement, without providing details.
(The story is refiled to correct GMT time)
Reporting by Rami Ayyub; editing by Jonathan Oatis
