Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Attorney General Garland tells Texas to rescind order limiting immigrant travel

1 minute read

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a meeting with various law enforcement leadership and Illinois-area Strike Force Teams at the U.S. Attorney's Office as an initiative was announced today to reduce gun violence with five cross-jurisdictional strike forces by disrupting illegal firearms trafficking in key U.S. regions, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., July 23, 2021. Samuel Corum/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19, telling him in a letter the order violates federal law.

"The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland wrote.

He added that if Texas continues to implement the ground restrictions on migrants, then the Justice Department will "pursue all appropriate legal remedies."

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:05 PM UTCU.S. senators upbeat on prospects for bipartisan infrastructure bill -- for now

The U.S. Senate on Thursday prepared to tackle the details of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill backed by President Joe Biden, with the possibility of weekend work looming after lawmakers voted to advance the measure.

United StatesBiden wants state, local govts to pay $100 to newly vaccinated Americans -Treasury
United StatesAs bipartisanship reigns in U.S. Senate, Republicans rage in House
United StatesVaccinated prisoners, unvaccinated guards illustrate Biden's tricky road
United StatesU.S. Attorney General Garland tells Texas to rescind order limiting immigrant travel