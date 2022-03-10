1 minute read
U.S. ban on Russian oil imports heads to passage in House of Representatives
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impose a ban on imports of Russian oil and other energy products in retaliation for Moscow's ongoing attack on Ukraine.
With the vote still underway, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the bill after President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his executives powers to impose such a ban.
