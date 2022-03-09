1 minute read
U.S. bars 9 Nicaraguans from entry into U.S. alleging they undermined democracy
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday barred nine Nicaraguan lawmakers, officials and judges from entry into the United States, accusing them of undermining democracy in the Central American country, the State Department said.
Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Kanishka Singh
