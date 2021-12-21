U.S. believes bilateral engagement with Russia will take place in January -diplomat

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Washington believes bilateral engagement with Russia will take place in January, the U.S. State Department's top diplomat for Europe said on Tuesday, amid heightened tensions over a Russian troop build-up near its border with Ukraine.

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told reporters in a phone briefing that a specific date would be agreed together with Russia to begin talks aimed at reducing the tensions.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens

