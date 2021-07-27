Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. bipartisan infrastructure bill may extend broadband payment help enacted during pandemic -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

July 27 (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of senators and the White House are considering extending a COVID-era program that helped lower-income Americans get broadband access as part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Lawmakers passed the $3.2 billion emergency program last year as a way to help struggling Americans secure broadband internet access during the COVID pandemic.

