US blocks four Georgian officials from entering country over corruption -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanks State Department employees who helped bring more than 200 political prisoners released from Nicaragua in February
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is seen in shadow at right, as he speaks during an event to thank and recognize members of the State Department workforce who helped bring more than 200 individuals in February, who had been imprisoned by the Government of Nicaragua to the United States, in Washington, U.S. March 31, 2023. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Wednesday blocked four Georgian judicial officials from entering the country due to their involvement in "significant corruption," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken named the officials as Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze.

"These individuals abused their positions as court Chairmen and members of Georgia's High Council of Justice," Blinken said, adding that Washington would continue to stand with Georgians in support of democracy, the rule of law and accountability.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Rami Ayyub

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next