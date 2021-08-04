Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. budget referee to release infrastructure bill cost estimate on Thursday

1 minute read

Commuters wait for the Chicago Transit Authority Blue line train at the Damen Avenue stop in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Congressional Budget Office said it will release on Thursday its cost estimate for the bipartisan infrastructure bill now being debated in the U.S. Senate, according to a posting on the CBO's website.

The estimate of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act's budgetary costs over the next 10 years could heavily influence the level of support it has in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Summaries of the bill highlight $550 billion in new spending over a decade, but revenue offsets totaling only $480 billion. read more

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:42 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE-Biden plans shift in arms policy to add weight to human rights concerns

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is preparing an overhaul of arms export policy to increase the emphasis on human rights, a departure from former President Donald Trump's prioritization of economic benefits to U.S. defense contractors, four people familiar with the initiative said.

United StatesU.S. infrastructure bill could be nearing final vote, key senators say
United StatesRare bid to repeal war resolution advanced by U.S. Senate committee
United StatesEXCLUSIVE U.S. developing plan to require foreign visitors to be vaccinated -official
United StatesLocal prosecutors look into alleged sexual harassment by New York's Cuomo