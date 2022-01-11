U.S. buys 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir's antibody COVID-19 treatment

A GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen at the GSK research centre in Stevenage, Britain November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) and U.S. partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) said on Tuesday the United States had agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of their antibody-based COVID-19 treatment, sotrovimab, for an undisclosed amount.

The drugmakers said the additional doses would be supplied to the U.S. government for distribution in the first quarter of 2022.

With the latest deal, about 1.7 million doses of the treatment, branded Xevudy, have been secured by countries so far globally.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

